INDIA BONDS-Yields slip as oil slide outweighs inflation woes; U.S. print in focus

MUMBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
were lower on Thursday, tracking a consistent fall in oil prices
and weak industrial production data, while retail inflation came
in largely on expected lines.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
was at 7.4217% as of 0500 GMT after ending at
7.4348% on Wednesday.
"Inflation is already factored in, but it may be close to
its peak and falling oil prices and weaker industrial production
data are acting as major triggers for the day," a trader with a
state-run bank said.
"Also, the volumes are very shallow, leading to exaggerated
moves."
India's annual retail inflation accelerated to a five-month
high of 7.41% in September, as food prices surged. The reading
was marginally above a Reuters' forecast of 7.3%, and above the
Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target for three quarters.
The data also implies that the central bank will now have to
report to the government why it failed to meet the target and
what actions it will need to take.
Aiding sentiment is an easing in oil prices amid demand
concerns. Both OPEC and the U.S. Energy Department have cut
their demand outlooks, while a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in
China has sparked fresh concerns.
The benchmark Brent crude contract has fallen nearly 6% in
last three sessions and was at $92.50 per barrel.
India is one of the largest importers of crude oil and
fluctuations in the commodity's prices have a direct impact on
its inflation.
To tame high inflation levels in the country, the RBI has
cut its repo rate by 190 basis points since May, and economists
expect it to raise rates by another 60 bps over the next two
policies.
However, the weaker industrial output data could also force
the central bank to slow its rate hike cycle.
The industrial output fell 0.8% on-year for August, compared
with a Reuters' poll projection of 1.7%, and a 2.4% jump in
July. This was the first dip in 18 months.
Market participants now await retail inflation data in the
U.S., which could provide more clarity on the Federal Reserve's
interest rate trajectory. The Fed has already raised rates by
300 basis points since March and is expected to opt for another
75 basis points hike in November.
