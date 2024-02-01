NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India will spend 4.55 trillion rupees ($54.84 billion) on subsidies for food, fertilisers and rural employment schemes in the fiscal year starting April 1, down 7% from the current financial year, an official budget document showed on Thursday. ($1 = 82.9750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,534 PTS
|-0.67%
|+0.19%
|-
India to increase coal-fired capacity in 2024 by the most in at least 6 years
Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li seeks to sell asset manager PineBridge -sources
Indonesian markets rattled by election uncertainty, finmin's future
Deutsche Bank Q4 profit down less than feared; announces buybacks, dividends
ABB targets 5% sales growth in 2024 despite geopolitical uncertainties
Energy group OMV's quarterly earnings hit by lower commodities prices
Roche forecasts return to growth in 2024 as it overcomes drop in COVID sales
- Stock
- Stock market news
- Economy
- INDIA BUDGET-Gov't allocates 4.55 trln rupees for food, fertiliser, employment subsidies