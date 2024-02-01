NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India will spend 4.55 trillion rupees ($54.84 billion) on subsidies for food, fertilisers and rural employment schemes in the fiscal year starting April 1, down 7% from the current financial year, an official budget document showed on Thursday. ($1 = 82.9750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Savio D'Souza)