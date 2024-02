NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India has set a target to narrow its fiscal deficit to 5.1% in the fiscal year 2024/25, after lowering the current year's deficit to 5.8% of gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, while presenting the interim budget for the next fiscal year that starts on April 1.

