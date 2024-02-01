NEW DELHI, Feb. 1 (Reuters) - The Indian government will borrow a gross of 14.13 trillion rupees ($170.36 billion) in the fiscal year starting April 1, compared with 15.43 trillion rupees for the current fiscal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Net borrowings are pegged at 11.75 trillion rupees for the next financial year.

The gross borrowing is lower than economists' estimate of 15.6 trillion rupees, according to a Reuters poll.

($1 = 82.9400 Indian rupees)

