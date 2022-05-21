Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

INDIA CUTS IMPORT DUTY ON NAPHTHA TO 1% FROM 5% CURRENTLY - NOTI…

05/21/2022 | 11:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDIA CUTS IMPORT DUTY ON NAPHTHA TO 1% FROM 5% CURRENTLY - NOTIFICATION


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:54aIndia cuts import duty on naphtha to 1% from 5% currently - noti…
RE
11:54aIndia cuts import duty on coke, semi coke of lignite or peat to…
RE
11:54aIndia cuts import duty on anthracite, pci coal, coking coal to 0…
RE
11:47aHSBC banker's remarks on climate risk inconsistent with strategy, CEO says
RE
11:13aIndian government trims tax on fuel to fight inflation
RE
10:52aAustralia ousts conservatives after nine years, Albanese to be PM
RE
10:48aTurkey's Erdogan discusses concerns with NATO hopefuls Sweden and Finland
RE
10:37aAUSTRALIA ELECTION : What you need to know
RE
10:27aNEWSMAKER-AUSTRALIA'S ALBANESE : a pragmatist who promises unity
RE
09:22aFinland's president held "open and direct" talks with Turkey's Erdogan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia halts gas flow to Finland, says Mariupol steelworks siege has en..
2Qatar seeks diversified gas customer base -minister tells Handelsblatt
3Shanghai makes way towards COVID lockdown exit, Beijing plays defense
4Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this w..
5PayPal Announces Expiration and Results of Debt Tender Offer

HOT NEWS