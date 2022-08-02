INDIA DECREASES EXPORT TAX ON DIESEL TO 5 RUPEES/LITRE FROM…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Investment Themes
Financial Data
Fintechs
Place your bets
The future of mobility
Artificial Intelligence
Hydrogen
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The Vegan Market
Financial Data
Fintechs
Strategic Metals
Sin stocks
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
INDIA DECREASES EXPORT TAX ON DIESEL TO 5 RUPEES/LITRE FROM…
08/02/2022 | 01:39pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RPT-INDIA DECREASES EXPORT TAX ON DIESEL TO 5 RUPEES/LITRE FROM 11 RUPEES/LITRE - GOVT NOTIFICATION
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54p
U.S. sues Idaho over state law that imposes "near-absolute ban" on abortion - court filing
RE
01:50p
Michigan working to attract chip manufacturers under new U.S. bill - governor
RE
01:48p
Ukraine's Naftogaz sweetens deal for bondholders in search for debt relief
RE
01:46p
Forbes said to explore sale - NYT
RE
01:39p
India decreases export tax on jet fuel to nil from 4 rupees/…
RE
01:39p
India decreases export tax on diesel to 5 rupees/litre from…
RE
01:39p
India increases tax on locally produced crude to 17750…
RE
01:38p
'They're not terrorists', says wife of Azov fighter after Russia designation
RE
01:37p
Nornickel reduces nickel, palladium sales in H1 as supply chains disrupted
RE
01:34p
Italy's lower house backs NATO membership for Finland and Sweden
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Maersk lifts 2022 guidance on global supply chain congestion
2
Semiconductor stocks under pressure as Taiwan tensions mount
3
Roche's subcutaneous formulation of Tecentriq demonstrates positive Ph..
4
An interesting opportunity in the real estate sector
5
OCI N : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Adjusted Net Income of $528 Million..
More news
HOT NEWS
CAZOO GROUP LTD
+140.96%
Transcript : Cazoo Group Ltd, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, I.
+16.22%
Uber Up Nearly 14%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
PHATHOM PHARMACEUTIC.
-29.00%
Phathom Shares Tumble as Impurity Delays Product Launch
LUNDIN MINING CORPOR.
-6.09%
Lundin Mining Confirms Sinkhole Near Ojos Del Salado Operations in Chile
BLACKBERRY LIMITED
+2.67%
Neta Auto Selects Blackberry Limited Qnx to Power the Neta S, Next-Generation Ev Sedan for the Chinese Market
COLLIERS INTERNATION.
-0.94%
Anirban Gupta Joins Colliers as Managing Director, Kolkata
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave