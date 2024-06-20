INDIA GOVERNMENT IS RESISTING CHINA'S REQUESTS TO RESTART DIRECT PASSENGER FLIGHTS AMID BORDER STANDOFF, OFFICIALS SAY
Stock Market News in real time
Minimum price mechanism for Ukrainian food exports to start in August, official says
European shares open higher on tech boost ahead of cenbank decision flurry
Shareholders warn Nippon Steel faces higher decarbonisation costs with U.S. Steel takeover
Australian dollar hits 16-1/2-year top on yen, kiwi pares gains after GDP
EU electric car sales drop in May as German demand slumps, industry says
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- India Government Is Resisting China's Requests To Restart Direct…