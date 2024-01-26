INDIA IS COOPERATING WITH CANADA AMID TENSIONS OVER CASE OF SIKH SEPARATIST LEADER WHO WAS MURDERED, SENIOR AIDE TO PM TRUDEAU TELLS CTV
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,498 PTS
|-1.35%
|+0.22%
|-
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares weekly loss; BoC signal raises "two-way risk" for currency
Global stock index edges up, dollar falls after U.S. inflation reading
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 3 PM ET
Cuba counts on Russians to boost still-ailing tourism sector in 2024
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chewy, Coinbase Global, IBM, Intel, Snap...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Remy Cointreau, European Drinks Stocks Jump After Outlook Reassures
Lonza chairman to step down, drugmaker confirms targets, shares soar