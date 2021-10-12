INDIA REPORTS 15,823 NEW COVID-19 CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS - GOVT STATEMENT

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
INDIA REPORTS 15,823 NEW COVID-19 CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS - GOVT STATEMENT
10/12/2021 | 11:43pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
INDIA REPORTS 15,823 NEW COVID-19 CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS - GOVT STATEMENT
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/12
China iron ore imports fall 1.9% in September from August -customs
RE
10/12
China crude imports down 15% on yr, gas imports at 9-mth high
RE
10/12
South Korea launches panel to debate 'living with COVID-19'
RE
10/12
India's total covid-19 cases reach 34 mln - health ministry
RE
10/12
India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 226, total death toll at 451,189 - health ministry
RE
10/12
China Sept soybean imports fall 30% y/y on slowing demand
RE
10/12
India reports 15,823 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours - govt statement
RE
10/12
Soybeans rise on Chinese demand hopes, USDA forecast limits gains
RE
10/12
China Sept export growth unexpectedly picks up, imports slow
RE
10/12
China coal prices hit record high as floods add to supply woes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources
2
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies
3
U.S. senator asks Facebook CEO to retain documents linked to testimony
4
Apple likely to cut iPhone 13 production due to chip crunch -Bloomberg ..
5
GM settles $2 billion Bolt EV recall cost deal with S.Korea's LG
More news
HOT NEWS
QUANTERIX CORPORATIO.
+13.28%
Quanterix Shares Rally After Simoa Test Gets FDA Breakthrough Designation
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LT.
+14.18%
PagSeguro Digital Up Nearly 14%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April 2020 -- Data Talk
PUBLIC STORAGE
+3.05%
Public Storage on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY C.
-19.59%
Diversified Energy Company plc Announces Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
LITHIUM AMERICAS COR.
+17.69%
Lithium Americas : Toronto market extends recovery as materials shares climb
HUMMINGBIRD RESOURCE.
+32.35%
Hummingbird Resources plc Provides an Update on the Development of the High-Grade Kouroussa Gold Minein Guinea
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave