Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA RUPEE-Dollar weakness, support at 83/USD helps rupee inch up

12/18/2022 | 11:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was trading marginally higher to the U.S. currency on Monday, buoyed by an uptick in Asian peers and expectations that a key level will hold.

The rupee was at 82.7375 per U.S. dollar by 09:50 a.m. IST compared with 82.87 in the previous session.

The resistance near 83.00/83.25 is expected to hold out and at the same time, 82.50/60 should offer meaningful support, Anindya Banerjee, head research - fx and interest rates at Kotak Securities, said.

"We could be in for a narrow-range trading over this week."

The rupee's Asian peers were mostly higher on Monday, led by the Japanese yen. The yen rose to near-136 to the dollar, following a report by Kyodo on Saturday.

The news agency reported that Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to make the Bank of Japan's 2% inflation target a more flexible goal by revising its decade-old joint statement with the central bank.

The yen's strength spurred the dollar index to drop to 104.56. This is not too far from its recent lows, despite hawkish remarks from the U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers.

The Fed may need to lift U.S. borrowing costs above the peak of 5.1% it pencilled in just this week, and keep them there, perhaps into 2024, to squeeze high inflation out of the economy, three Fed officials signalled on Friday.

The market expectations regarding the peak Fed rate are lower on bets that growth concerns will not allow the U.S. central bank to lift rates as aggressively as they are currently indicating.

Markets expect a terminal rate of below 5%, to be reached around mid-2023.

The rupee forward premiums were little changed with the 1-year hovering near 2% after last week's jump. (Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.28% 55.534994 Delayed Quote.2.27%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.03% 91.311 Delayed Quote.9.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.33% 0.67061 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.12% 165.775 Delayed Quote.6.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.21751 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.10% 60.491 Delayed Quote.2.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.18% 99.545 Delayed Quote.9.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.17% 0.73109 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.14% 12935.82 Real-time Quote.6.50%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.23% 87.7372 Delayed Quote.3.52%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.09% 144.392 Delayed Quote.10.62%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.21% 1.06049 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.00% 1.646253 Delayed Quote.6.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012087 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.06% 0.684 Delayed Quote.-13.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.13% 86.811 Delayed Quote.10.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.15% 0.63766 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.05% 82.7475 Delayed Quote.11.07%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.30% 136.152 Delayed Quote.18.78%
Latest news "Economy"
12:23aS.Africa's Woolworths to sell Australian business
RE
12:22aHydrogen, metals lead Australia's resource plans. But there's a catch: Russell
RE
12:22aChina officially reports first COVID deaths in weeks as virus wave swells
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Higher But -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Higher But Recession Worries Persist
DJ
12:17aRussian attacks hit 'critical infrastructure' in Kyiv and its region - Ukrainian authorities
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aMultiple victims after shooting in Canada's Vaughan
RE
12:08aOver 100 Rohingya refugees rescued in Sri Lankan waters
RE
12:04aWhy college coaches are a hot employee benefit
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors ramp up pressure on Big Oil firms to set 2030 climate targets
2Gold inches lower on expectations of more rate hikes
3Foxconn fine for unauthorised China investment likely to be imposed soo..
4Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
5Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : “K” LINE enters into long-term cont..

HOT NEWS