INDIA RUPEE-Importers, custodial banks pull rupee down; Asian peers inch up

MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee, unlike its
Asian peers, declined against the U.S. currency on Monday on
dollar demand from foreign banks and importers, according to
traders.
The rupee was trading at 81.6650 at 10:40 a.m. IST,
down from 81.5225 in the previous session. Other Asian
currencies advanced, led by the onshore Chinese yuan.
The onshore yuan, resuming trading after a week,
climbed 0.7% to near 6.75 to the dollar.
The rupee's listless move despite the Asian cues is not a
major surprise, a spot trader at a private sector bank said.
Foreign banks were on the bid on USD/INR at open, and importers
were likely active, the trader added.
The U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision and India's federal
budget, both due on Feb. 1, will be crucial to the rupee this
week.
For the Fed, a key marker would be how the officials respond
to markets pricing in rate cuts later this year. The actual rate
decision is unlikely to have an impact with a 25 basis points
hike fully baked in.
"Officials certainly appear to be backing "standard" 25bp
increases from now on but most are warning that there is still
more work to be done," ING Bank said in a note.
"Consequently, we expect to hear that ongoing interest rate
hikes are "appropriate" with the balance sheet shrinking
strategy remaining in place."
Meanwhile, Indian equities are having a choppy trading day
following a two-day selloff fuelled by the short seller report
on the Adani Group. The Nifty 50 Index fell to a more
than three-month low in early trading before recouping losses.
For the rupee, the uncertainty on Adani could impact foreign
flows. Foreign investors were net sellers of over $700 million
of Indian equities on Friday, according to preliminary exchange
data.
