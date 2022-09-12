Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Economy & Forex 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee seen higher on RBI rate hike bets

09/12/2022 | 11:07pm EDT
MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is seen opening stronger on Tuesday after higher-than-expected retail inflation data prompted bets that the Reserve Bank of India will raise rates by 50 basis points this month.

The rupee is seen firming to at least 79.40 levels, compared to its close of 79.5225 on Monday.

India's annual retail inflation rate rose to 7% in August from 6.71% in July, data released on Monday revealed.

The August reading was a tad above 6.9% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Following the data, the USD/INR 1-month non-deliverable forward declined on expectations that data "cemented" a 50 basis rate hike by the RBI at the September 30 meeting, a dealer at a Mumbai-based bank said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index declined in Asia trading, extending its recent slide.

Upbeat risk sentiment, alongside a hawkish European Central Bank, has pushed the dollar gauge to near 108 levels.

The focus now shifts to the key U.S. inflation data due later in the day. The data comes amid expectation of a 91% chance of a 75 basis points rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its meeting next week.

Economists polled by Reuters expect inflation in the U.S. to contract 0.1% in August from July, mainly due to the recent cooling in commodity prices. The more important core inflation rate is expected to rise 0.3%.

Meanwhile, Brent crude edged up in early trades on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session on concerns over supply ahead of the winter heating season in the Northern Hemisphere.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee= forward at 79.54; onshore one-month forward premium at 19 paise

** USD/INR NSE Sept. futures settled at 79.63 on Monday

** USD/INR forward premium for current month at 11.5 paise

** Dollar index flat at 108.22

** Brent crude futures at $93.28 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.34%

** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures up 0.5%

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $285.7 mln worth of shares on Sept 9

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $6.09 mln worth of Indian bonds on Sept. 9 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Nimesh Vora; Editing by Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
