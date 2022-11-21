INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee slips on safe-haven dollar demand, Fed minutes in focus

MUMBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee declined
against the U.S. currency on Monday, weighed by the dollar
index's jump and the Chinese yuan's weakness.
The rupee last traded at 81.84 to the dollar, down
from 81.6850 on Friday. The local unit held a narrow 81.75 to
81.90 range during the session.
It could be a "reasonably" quiet week unless there is a big
surprise from the Fed minutes, which is quite unlikely, a spot
trader at a private bank said.
It looks like 81-83 will be the broad range for the rupee
with the Reserve Bank of India likely there on both sides, the
trader added.
The central bank has likely been mopping up dollar following
rupee's rally to above 81.
Concerns over China's economic outlook dampened risk
appetite, boosting demand for the safe-haven dollar. The dollar
index climbed 0.8% to 107.80, while the offshore Chinese
yuan declined by about the same margin.
New COVID-19 flare ups in China have cast doubts on hopes
that the government could soon ease its tough restrictions. That
has boosted the dollar and weighed on demand for the yuan.
Shares in Hong Kong and China declined, while futures
pointed to a weaker opening for U.S. equities. Indian equities
fell by the most in over a month.
Investors are now awaiting minutes of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's November meeting due during U.S. trading hours on
Wednesday. The meeting was held prior to the
softer-than-expected U.S. October inflation data.
