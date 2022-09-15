INDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee weakens as oil companies soak up dollars

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee declined on Thursday
due to strong demand for the U.S. dollar from oil companies,
while markets braced for a big rate hike from the U.S. Federal
Reserve next week.
The partially convertible rupee closed down 0.3% at
79.6975 per dollar, having fallen up to 79.7250 during the
session.
Traders do not expect any intervention till the 79.90
levels, so, based on that, oil companies have stepped in to buy
dollars, a foreign exchange dealer at a private bank said.
There was a lack of inflows in the market compared to the
past few sessions, the dealer added.
The rupee snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday
after hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data earlier
this week bolstered bets of a third large rate hike by the Fed
next week.
The rupee is under pressure because a 75 basis point rate
hike by the Fed seems most likely and the central bank is
expected to give hawkish signals at its policy meeting, a
different trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.
The dollar index held its ground, even edging closer
to the 110 level.
Meanwhile, Indian equities reversed course to
decline 0.4%. Inflows into the stock markets this month have not
matched the pace of August.
Foreign investors were net sellers of local shares worth
13.9 billion Indian rupees ($174.43 million) on Wednesday,
preliminary official data showed, after being net buyers of $1.2
billion worth of stocks this month through Tuesday.
On the debt side, yields on the benchmark 10-year bond
rose 8 basis points to 7.2386%, the biggest jump
in six weeks.
($1 = 79.6900 Indian rupees)
