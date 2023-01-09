INDIA RUPEE-Rupee at 1-month high as U.S. data stokes smaller Fed hike hopes

MUMBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee strengthened
sharply on Monday, as the dollar index plunged after economic
data released last week fanned hopes of the Federal Reserve
slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes.
The rupee was trading around a one-month high of
82.30 per dollar by 10:15 a.m. IST, as compared to its previous
close of 82.72.
"A break of 82.40-level was critical and if USD/INR stays
below this, the pair could drop to 81.80-81.50 in the coming
days", said Sajal Gupta, head forex and rates at Edelweiss
Financial Securities.
Asian currencies and stocks got a boost as the dollar index
and Treasury yields extended Friday's decline after data
showed wage growth in the United States slowed month-over-month
while services activity contracted for the first time in over
2-1/2 years.
At the same time, a jump in the workforce suggested the U.S.
job market was starting to move the way the Fed had hoped.
Markets have reduced their expectations of a large rate
increase next month, with futures implying a near 75% chance of
a 25 basis point hike.
Investors will now focus on the consumer price index data
due on Thursday during U.S. hours.
Inflation data in India is also due on Thursday and is
expected to cool for the month of December, but core inflation
could stay elevated, analysts at Standard Chartered said.
Meanwhile, government forecasts released last Friday showed
economic growth was expected to slow in the financial year
ending March, as pandemic-related distortions ease and pent-up
demand for goods levels out going into 2023.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Nivedita
Bhattacharjee)