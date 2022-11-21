INDIA RUPEE-Rupee drops as COVID woes keep Chinese yuan pinned

MUMBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee declined
against a steady U.S. dollar on Monday, tracking the Chinese
yuan's plunge on stringent COVID curbs in the country.
The rupee eased to 81.8850 per dollar by 0441 GMT,
as against its previous close of 81.6850.
The onshore yuan slipped 0.6%, prompting a 0.2%
to 1% decline in Asian currencies, while the rupee held up
relatively better than its peers.
Regional stocks were also lower as Chinese equities
and Hong Kong shares dropped 0.8% and 2%, respectively.
Authorities in several Beijing districts urged residents to
stay home, while a key business centre in the southern part of
the country was locked down as COVID cases flared up, igniting
fears of stricter curbs and their impact on the economy.
The yuan and global cues will determine the rupee's
direction, but losses could be capped due to declining oil
prices and a jump in India's foreign exchange reserves, said
traders.
Brent crude was at $86.7 per barrel, down nearly 13%
from its peak this month, while India's foreign exchange
reserves rose $14.73 billion in the week through Nov. 11 in
their biggest jump since August 2021.
"81.90 is a crucial resistance for USD/INR, the break of
which could trigger stops," analysts at IFA Global Research
wrote in a note.
Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.2% on safe-haven
demand and as Susan Collins, president of Federal Reserve Bank
of Boston, said on Friday another 75-basis point rate hike may
be needed as inflation remains stubborn.
The dollar and U.S. yields have stabilised over the past
week as Fed officials made hawkish remarks. Markets mostly
expect a smaller 50 bps increase at the policy meeting next
month.
Investors now await the minutes of the Fed's November
meeting due mid-week that could shed light on how high officials
ultimately expect to raise interest rates.
