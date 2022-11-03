Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee eases as Fed sticks to hawkish tone

11/03/2022 | 01:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened on Thursday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said rates would need to rise more than previously expected by policymakers.

The rupee eased to 82.85 per dollar, against its previous close of 82.78. The currency had consolidated around 82.70 all of this week ahead of the U.S. central bank meeting.

The Fed raised its benchmark funds rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4% as widely expected overnight.

But Powell dashed market expectations of any dovish pivot and said it was "very premature" to think about pausing, adding that the peak for rates would likely be higher than previously expected.

"The central bank might have finished its phase of 75 bps hikes and that could mean we will next see 50 bps or 25 bps-sized hikes, yet the terminal rate would be higher," Elara Capital economist Garima Kapoor.

"This gives some breather to India as the country's central bank may not have to hike as aggressively."

The Reserve Bank of India meets later in the day for a special meeting, most likely to discuss its first ever inflation target miss. Its official monetary policy meeting is slated for Dec. 7.

The dollar index rose overnight, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields reversed course to firm to 4.1151%, while two-year yield climbed to 4.63%, hovering near its high this year.

Rising U.S. yields pushed down USD/INR forward premiums, with the 1-year implied yield sliding to 2.28% from 2.35% in previous session.

Foreign exchange traders said they would keep a watch on U.S. non-farm payrolls data due Friday and inflation print next week. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.50% 52.727353 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.44% 0.6363 Delayed Quote.-11.90%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -1.21% 61.05 End-of-day quote.18.89%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.27% 1.14123 Delayed Quote.-15.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.27% 60.481 Delayed Quote.2.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.73037 Delayed Quote.-7.18%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.09% 13400 Real-time Quote.9.99%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) -0.03% 81.3496 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 0.9826 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012075 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.36% 0.58326 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) -0.15% 82.78 Delayed Quote.10.94%
Latest news "Economy"
01:56aDelhi's air a 'crime against humanity', spurs calls to close schools
RE
01:55aIndustrial group OC Oerlikon cuts margin guidance on market volatility
RE
01:55aJapan considering hypersonic missile deployment by 2030 - Nikkei
RE
01:39aExplainer-Why methane emissions are threatening climate stability
RE
01:37aG7 to discuss Ukraine support after attacks on energy infrastructure
RE
01:28aChina's gas consumption may post first fall in 20 years - state energy officials
RE
01:24aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as IT offsets banks
RE
01:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Extend Losses -2-
DJ
01:16aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Extend Losses After Fed Signals More Rate Hikes
DJ
01:14aMiners are embracing renewables both for cost and image: Russell
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Advertisers begin to grill Elon Musk over Twitter 'free-for-all'
2Adecco : Q3 2022 RESULTS
3Evergrande chairman's Hong Kong mansion seized by bank - media report
4Alibaba Cloud Launches ModelScope Platform and New Solutions to Lower t..
5Rupee likely to weaken after Fed's Powell hints at higher peak rate

HOT NEWS