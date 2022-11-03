INDIA RUPEE-Rupee eases as Fed sticks to hawkish tone

MUMBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened on
Thursday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said
rates would need to rise more than previously expected by
policymakers.
The rupee eased to 82.85 per dollar, against its
previous close of 82.78. The currency had consolidated around
82.70 all of this week ahead of the U.S. central bank meeting.
The Fed raised its benchmark funds rate by 75 basis points
(bps) to 3.75%-4% as widely expected overnight.
But Powell dashed market expectations of any dovish pivot
and said it was "very premature" to think about pausing, adding
that the peak for rates would likely be higher than previously
expected.
"The central bank might have finished its phase of 75 bps
hikes and that could mean we will next see 50 bps or 25
bps-sized hikes, yet the terminal rate would be higher," Elara
Capital economist Garima Kapoor.
"This gives some breather to India as the country's central
bank may not have to hike as aggressively."
The Reserve Bank of India meets later in the day for a
special meeting, most likely to discuss its first ever inflation
target miss. Its official monetary policy meeting is slated for
Dec. 7.
The dollar index rose overnight, while the benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury yields reversed course to firm
to 4.1151%, while two-year yield climbed to 4.63%,
hovering near its high this year.
Rising U.S. yields pushed down USD/INR forward premiums,
with the 1-year implied yield sliding to 2.28%
from 2.35% in previous session.
Foreign exchange traders said they would keep a watch on
U.S. non-farm payrolls data due Friday and inflation print next
week.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)