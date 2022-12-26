INDIA RUPEE-Rupee edges up as risk assets rise on slower Fed hike bets

MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee firmed
slightly on Monday, in tandem with the strength in the broader
markets, although gains were capped as the dollar index barely
budged.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 82.6500
per U.S. dollar after touching a high of 82.64 during the
session. It closed at 82.8575 on Friday.
Asian currencies and equities rose after U.S. data, late on
Friday, signalled domestic inflation was cooling, which could
likely discourage the Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates
sharply.
Stock markets were particularly buoyant, with Indian shares
rallying more than 1%.
However, another dataset showing U.S. personal income rose
more than expected countered those views, which kept the dollar
index flat and pushed up benchmark Treasury yields
.
That weighed on the rupee, said a Mumbai-based trader.
The rupee has struggled to break out of its narrow trading
range over the past week, with any depreciation curbed by dollar
sales around 82.85-82.90 levels.
Some traders said those sales were conducted by state-run
banks on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to likely
keep the currency from weakening past the key psychological
level of 83 per dollar.
"Due to holidays this week, most days will be quite low on
volumes. We're not expecting any volatility ... and it looks
very unlikely the currency will breach 83," said Gaurang
Somaiya, FX and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial
Services.
However, the beginning of next year could see volatility
creep back in, with Chinese economic data becoming crucial,
Somaiya added.
"If the rupee manages to break the lower end of its
82.20-83.20 range, we could see some appreciation in the
currency."
Meanwhile, a surge in crude oil prices has also weighed on
the currency, as Brent crude futures jumped more than 6%
last week to $84 per barrel.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)