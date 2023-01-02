INDIA RUPEE-Rupee ends flat in first trading day of year, premiums fall

MUMBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee closed
largely unchanged against the U.S. currency in thin volume on
Monday as the New Year holiday in several markets made for
lacklustre trade.
In the first trading day of the year, the partially
convertible rupee ended at 82.7375 per dollar, against
its previous close of 82.72.
It touched a near three-week high of 82.5675 early in the
day, which dealers said was likely due to short USD/INR
positions being built.
Overall, though, the flows are "too little" and that's kept
the rupee from finding any direction, said a trader with a
private bank. They expect some cash dollar demand to return on
Tuesday when the U.S. market resumes trade.
However, participants agreed that the rupee was likely to
find a firm direction in the third week of January, with
positions being added closer to the Union Budget due on Feb. 1.
The rupee should move between 82.40-83 in the near-term and
high volatility can be expected ahead of the budget, Dilip
Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities, said in a note.
Meanwhile, USD/INR forward premiums slipped, with the 1-year
implied yield falling to below 2% as public sector banks were
bid shy, traders said.
In the broader markets, holidays in most of Asia and
developed economies kept things quiet, but a flurry of U.S. data
this week could provide some cues over the period.
U.S. manufacturing, services and employment data due later
this week will be watched to gauge the extent of an economic
slowdown there and how it will shape the Federal Reserve's
monetary policy path going forward.
Markets are expecting the Fed to soften its stance, with
even some rate cuts being priced in for the second half of this
year.
"We may see some correction in the dollar in 2023 ... and
the rupee is likely to trade with an appreciating bias in the
range of 81-83 till March," Aditi Gupta, an economist at Bank of
Baroda said.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)