INDIA RUPEE-Rupee held in narrow range after Bank of Japan policy surprise

MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was
rangebound against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday following the
Japanese yen-led decline in Asian currencies after the Bank of
Japan stuck to its ultra-easy monetary policy.
The rupee was trading at 81.77 to the dollar by
10:00 a.m. IST, barely changed from 81.76 in the previous
session. The local currency had opened little changed.
"Overnight, the USD/INR touched a low of 81.55 in the spot
reference offshore, but the surge in USD/JPY post-BOJ enabled a
flat open in USD/INR," said Anindya Banerjee, head of research -
fx and interest rates at Kotak Securities.
"The USD/INR may attempt a break above 81.90 today. If it is
successful, then we can see a short-covering rally. How powerful
the rally will be depends on how significantly large at the
stops above 81.90 resistance."
The yen plunged 2.5% to the dollar to 131.50 after the BoJ
maintained ultra-low interest rates, disappointing some
investors who had hoped the central bank would tweak its yield
curve control policy further.
Alongside the yen, the Chinese yuan and the Korean won were
down at least 0.3% each. The dollar index rose to 102.86.
Japanese shares jumped following the BoJ announcement but the
impact on other Asian gauges was limited.
Japanese yields plunged, pushing the 10-year U.S. yield back
below 3.50%.
The focus now turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve policy
decision due in two weeks, at which it is expected to further
dial back the size of rate hikes, with futures pricing in a peak
rate of around 5%.
The rupee forward premiums were slightly lower, while the
JPY/INR cross rate was headed for its biggest decline since
March 2020.
(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)