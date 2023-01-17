Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee held in narrow range after Bank of Japan policy surprise

01/17/2023 | 11:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was rangebound against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday following the Japanese yen-led decline in Asian currencies after the Bank of Japan stuck to its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The rupee was trading at 81.77 to the dollar by 10:00 a.m. IST, barely changed from 81.76 in the previous session. The local currency had opened little changed.

"Overnight, the USD/INR touched a low of 81.55 in the spot reference offshore, but the surge in USD/JPY post-BOJ enabled a flat open in USD/INR," said Anindya Banerjee, head of research - fx and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

"The USD/INR may attempt a break above 81.90 today. If it is successful, then we can see a short-covering rally. How powerful the rally will be depends on how significantly large at the stops above 81.90 resistance."

The yen plunged 2.5% to the dollar to 131.50 after the BoJ maintained ultra-low interest rates, disappointing some investors who had hoped the central bank would tweak its yield curve control policy further.

Alongside the yen, the Chinese yuan and the Korean won were down at least 0.3% each. The dollar index rose to 102.86. Japanese shares jumped following the BoJ announcement but the impact on other Asian gauges was limited.

Japanese yields plunged, pushing the 10-year U.S. yield back below 3.50%.

The focus now turns to the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision due in two weeks, at which it is expected to further dial back the size of rate hikes, with futures pricing in a peak rate of around 5%.

The rupee forward premiums were slightly lower, while the JPY/INR cross rate was headed for its biggest decline since March 2020. (Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.26% 57.116941 Delayed Quote.0.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 2.47% 91.845 Delayed Quote.0.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.09% 0.69935 Delayed Quote.2.23%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 2.38% 161.309 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.22823 Delayed Quote.0.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.33% 61.068 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 2.49% 98.167 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7469 Delayed Quote.1.06%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.35% 12763.49 Real-time Quote.-0.79%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.08% 88.043 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 2.24% 141.504 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.07742 Delayed Quote.1.20%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 2.14% 1.607174 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.33% 0.012227 Delayed Quote.1.33%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -2.21% 0.7028 Delayed Quote.2.29%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) -0.25% 0.3631 End-of-day quote.-76.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 2.72% 84.74 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.34% 0.6451 Delayed Quote.0.65%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.18% 6.7796 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.24% 81.695 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 2.38% 131.335 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
Latest news "Economy"
12:07aU.S. Treasury's Yellen, China's Liu to meet in Zurich for first in-person talks
RE
12:04aChina issues third warning against speculation in iron ore
RE
12:03aChina stocks slip ahead of Lunar New Year holidays
RE
01/17INDIA RUPEE-Rupee held in narrow range after Bank of Japan policy surprise
RE
01/17Millions of Chinese workers on the move ahead of Friday travel peak
RE
01/17INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip, tracking U.S. peers after Bank of Japan policy decision
RE
01/17U.S. Senate panel to hold Jan. 24 hearing on ticket industry issues
RE
01/17Malaysia's Dec exports rise 6% on-year, below forecast
RE
01/17BOJ crafts new weapon to defend yield control policy
RE
01/17Iron ore futures rise over increased trading volumes on bargain hunting
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BASF, Eramet to finalise partnership for Indonesia nickel smelter -Indo..
2Bombardier Announces Pricing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 20..
3INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise; FIIs turn net buyers
4Shares of Tencent, NetEase rise as China gaming crackdown ends
5Surge Battery Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

HOT NEWS