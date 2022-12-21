INDIA RUPEE-Rupee inches higher, breach of 82.55-82.60 signals trend reversal

MUMBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was trading
marginally higher against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by the
relative calm across Asia following the Bank of Japan
(BOJ)-induced volatility.
The rupee was at 82.72 to the dollar by 11:08 a.m. IST,
compared to 82.7550 in the previous session. The local currency
has been in the 82.58-82.89 range over the last three trading
sessions.
"Though the (USD/INR) pair is lacking upward momentum, the
price structure is upward with clear higher highs and higher
lows being formed," Anindya Banerjee, head research - fx and
interest rates at Kotak Securities, said.
"Nevertheless, if prices reverse below 82.55, then the
bullish price structure will be negated."
Asian shares and currencies were mostly rangebound, settling
down after the BOJ's unexpected hawkish turn. The yen was
slightly lower after surging almost 4% in the previous session.
U.S. yields were little changed and the dollar index
was hovering just above 104.
The U.S. housing and consumer confidence data, due later in
the day, will be keenly watched as investors are worried about
how the economic output will shape up next year in the wake of
the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes.
The U.S. final third-quarter GDP and core Personal
Consumption Expenditures print follows Thursday.
The rupee forward premiums were a tad lower after reaching a
near one-month high in the previous session.
Indian equities were a tad lower. Overseas investors have
been net buyers of just above $1 billion worth of Indian shares
in December so far, compared to $4.4 billion in the previous
month, according to NSDL data.
(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)