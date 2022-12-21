Advanced search
News
INDIA RUPEE-Rupee inches higher, breach of 82.55-82.60 signals trend reversal

12/21/2022 | 12:42am EST
MUMBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was trading marginally higher against the dollar on Wednesday, helped by the relative calm across Asia following the Bank of Japan (BOJ)-induced volatility.

The rupee was at 82.72 to the dollar by 11:08 a.m. IST, compared to 82.7550 in the previous session. The local currency has been in the 82.58-82.89 range over the last three trading sessions.

"Though the (USD/INR) pair is lacking upward momentum, the price structure is upward with clear higher highs and higher lows being formed," Anindya Banerjee, head research - fx and interest rates at Kotak Securities, said.

"Nevertheless, if prices reverse below 82.55, then the bullish price structure will be negated."

Asian shares and currencies were mostly rangebound, settling down after the BOJ's unexpected hawkish turn. The yen was slightly lower after surging almost 4% in the previous session.

U.S. yields were little changed and the dollar index was hovering just above 104.

The U.S. housing and consumer confidence data, due later in the day, will be keenly watched as investors are worried about how the economic output will shape up next year in the wake of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes.

The U.S. final third-quarter GDP and core Personal Consumption Expenditures print follows Thursday.

The rupee forward premiums were a tad lower after reaching a near one-month high in the previous session.

Indian equities were a tad lower. Overseas investors have been net buyers of just above $1 billion worth of Indian shares in December so far, compared to $4.4 billion in the previous month, according to NSDL data. (Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) -0.05% 55.202204 Delayed Quote.2.30%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.06% 88.141 Delayed Quote.9.89%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.03% 160.773 Delayed Quote.6.88%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.17% 1.2166 Delayed Quote.-10.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.26% 60.827 Delayed Quote.2.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.18% 97.135 Delayed Quote.10.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.7346 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.10% 12899.21 Real-time Quote.6.44%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.10% 87.8511 Delayed Quote.3.36%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.11% 140.283 Delayed Quote.11.08%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 1.06154 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.08% 1.597572 Delayed Quote.7.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.012085 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.14% 0.7024 Delayed Quote.-14.57%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) 2.77% 1.596 End-of-day quote.60.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.36% 83.341 Delayed Quote.10.66%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.56% 0.63065 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.19% 82.767 Delayed Quote.10.90%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.20% 132.15 Delayed Quote.19.03%
