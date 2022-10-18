INDIA RUPEE-Rupee jumps as UK fiscal budget turnaround brings cheer

MUMBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee strengthened
on Tuesday to hover close to the 82 per dollar mark, as risk
sentiment improved after reversal of Britain's controversial
fiscal plans pressured the greenback.
The rupee jumped 0.35% to 82.05 by 0442 GMT, after
having traded in a narrow band near the 82.40 level for the past
five sessions.
The currency has not traded under 82 per dollar in nearly
two-weeks and traders see low chances of it breaching that in
this session.
Even if the rupee firms to that level, it will be for a
short period because oil companies are expected to bid for
dollars, a Mumbai-based trader said.
Any level below 82 per dollar was good for importers with
near-term exposures to buy as USD/INR premiums are currently
lower too, he added.
Asian currencies and shares gained across the board as the
dollar index extended losses to decline 0.2% to 111.84, a
sharp pullback from trading above 113 all of last week.
It was pressured by the sterling gaining overnight amid
improved risk appetite after the UK's new finance minister
Jeremy Hunt scrapped most of Prime Minister Liz Truss's unfunded
tax cuts that had caused turmoil and forced the Bank of England
to intervene.
However, elevated U.S. yields could potentially weigh as the
benchmark 10-year yield remains just above 4%, while the 2-year
hovers around 4.42%, although a retreat in longer dated bonds
was seen after gilts in the UK gained.
Meanwhile, in an interview with Reuters, RBI monetary policy
committee member Jayant Varma said the central bank should pause
interest rate hikes despite unacceptably high inflation to avoid
stalling a recovery in economic growth.
After minutes of last month's MPC meeting showed similar
views by Varma and another member, several analysts are starting
to revise down India's terminal repo rate and now don't see it
exceeding 6.50% this year.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Neha Arora)