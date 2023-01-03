Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee largely unchanged as U.S. data, Fed minutes awaited

01/03/2023 | 12:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was little changed to the U.S. currency on Tuesday, tracking a muted dollar, as markets awaited a host of data from the world's top economy to find direction this week.

The rupee was at 82.76 per dollar at 10:40 a.m. IST, against its previous close of 82.7375.

There were hardly any dollar offers in the market, but as European investors return from holiday later in the day, an uptick in the rupee is possible, a trader said.

Although, the currency unwilling to budge from its level despite a jump in Asian currencies "was surprising" and a range-bound movement till 82.85 cannot be ruled out, they added.

The currency has moved in the 82.40-83.00 range for the past three weeks. Market participants expect it to find a firmer direction in the latter half of January.

Emerging Asian currencies reversed earlier losses, tracking a jump in the Chinese yuan as it rose to an over four-month high.

Dealers told Reuters that COVID recovery in China was taking shape, with market participants gradually going back to the trading floors.

"One of the reasons for this divergence (between the rupee and Asian peers) could be that India's rate hike cycle is much closer to an end than other countries'", Elara Capital's Garima Kapoor, an economist at Elara Capital, said.

Even if the size of the hikes is being reduced by some developed economy central banks, the commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve has stayed quite hawkish, Kapoor added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index was flat around 103.500, as investors eyed U.S. manufacturing and jobs data this week along with minutes of the Fed meeting last month, to gauge where the central bank stands on the direction of its monetary policy.

The Fed had raised rates by 50 basis points (bps) in December after four consecutive increases of 75 bps each. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.05% 56.273608 Delayed Quote.0.01%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.09% 0.6797 Delayed Quote.0.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.20647 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.15% 61.031 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.73748 Delayed Quote.0.08%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.09% 12845.86 Real-time Quote.0.00%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.06% 88.2105 Delayed Quote.0.01%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 1.06555 Delayed Quote.0.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012078 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.63256 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.50% 6.88719 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.07% 82.78 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
01:56aIndia's Oct-Dec sugar output rises 3.7% y/y- trade body
RE
01:51aGazprom to ship 42.2 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday
RE
01:49aAdani lifts payout for NDTV open offer to match payment to founders
RE
01:42aRail strikes: Warning of disruption as passengers return to work after new year
AN
01:40aNHS pressure 'intolerable and unsustainable', warn medics
AN
01:33aThree prominent opponents of Tunisian president say they are under investigation
RE
01:31aBodies of 28 men found shot dead in Burkina Faso - prosecutors
RE
01:27aBiden plans White House event marking Jan 6 attack
RE
01:27aYen scales seven-month high on BOJ policy shift hopes
RE
01:06aChina regulator to check securities firms' financing needs
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares skid on China woes, yen hits 6-month high
2Oil slides after IMF says slowing global growth engines portend tougher..
3Exclusive-Tesla China boss Zhu promoted to global role - company postin..
4Chinese EV Stocks Rise After Strong December Deliveries
5Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

HOT NEWS