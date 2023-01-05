INDIA RUPEE-Rupee likely to fall on Fed rate hike worries; U.S. yields climb

MUMBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is likely to
open lower against the dollar on Friday after two reports
indicated a robust U.S. labour market, prompting worries over
the Federal Reserve rate outlook.
The rupee is expected to open at around 82.64-82.66
to the dollar, down from 82.5550 in the previous session. The
local currency had its best session in three weeks on Thursday.
Its unfortunate for the rupee that just when it was building
a bit of momentum, the market is back to fretting about the Fed,
a trader at a private sector bank said
The 2-year Treasury yield rose to an over one-month high
overnight and the dollar index jumped on the back of the
U.S. private payrolls and jobless claims numbers. Private
payrolls rose more than expected and initial jobless claims
declined to a 3-month low.
The upbeat labour reports suggested that U.S. rates were
likely to remain high for longer. Further, it increased the
probability of a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Fed at
this year's first meeting.
The probability of a 50-bps hike has now reached 40%,
according to the CME FedWatch Tool. A week ago, futures had
assigned a one-in-four chance of the Fed upping rates by that
size.
The important U.S. monthly non-farm payroll data is due
later in the day. If it also springs a positive surprise, we
could see these odds rising more, fuelling a dollar rally,
analysts say.
The dollar index can recoup more lost ground if the robust
jobs report withdraws bets for a smaller 25-bps hike at the Fed
meeting on Feb 1 in favour of a 50-bps hike, DBS Group Research
said in a note.
Meanwhile, Kansas City Fed leader Esther George said on
Thursday she sees rates holding above 5% into 2024.
KEY INDICATORS:
** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 82.74;
onshore one-month forward premium at 12.5 paise
** USD/INR NSE January futures closed on Thu at 82.56
** USD/INR January forward premium at 8.5 paise
** Dollar index at 105.06
** Brent crude futures up 0.9% at $79.4 per barrel
** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.71%
** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures flat at 18,062
** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $296.9 mln
worth of Indian shares on Jan. 4
** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $52.3 mln worth
of Indian bonds on Jan. 4
(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)