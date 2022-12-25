INDIA RUPEE-Rupee likely to open little changed in muted holiday trade

MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected
to open little changed to the U.S. dollar on Monday on mixed
cues from Asian currencies and higher oil prices.
The rupee was seen around 82.80-82.85 per dollar in
early trades, compared with its previous close of 82.8575.
The currency held a narrow range last week due to dollar
sales near the 82.85-82.90 levels, with some traders reckoning
the Reserve Bank of India does not want the rupee to breach 83.
In the holiday-shortened week for dollar markets, volumes
are expected to be thin, and a muted greenback is likely to keep
the rupee range-bound, said a foreign exchange trader.
Asian currencies were marginally weak to higher as the
dollar index remained little changed at 104.250 after
data reinforced expectations of smaller rate hikes by the
Federal Reserve going forward.
Equities in the region were mostly up.
Late on Friday, U.S. data showed the personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1% last month after
climbing 0.4% in October, signalling that the economy was
cooling a bit.
Futures are expecting U.S. rates to peak at below 5% around
the middle of next year before moving lower.
Oil prices continued to push higher, rising near $84 per
barrel after gaining for the past two weeks.
Even when the dollar weakened a bit, higher crude kept up
the pressure on the rupee last week, contributing to it not
strengthening past 82.50, said Jateen Trivedi, VP research
analyst at LKP Securities.
KEY INDICATORS:
** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at
82.95; onshore one-month forward premium at 15 paise
** USD/INR Dec futures closed on Friday at 82.85
** USD/INR Dec forward premium is 1.0 paise
** Dollar index at 104.22
** Brent crude futures up 3.7% at $84 per barrel
** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.75%
** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures up 0.4% at 17,940
** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $140.1
million worth of Indian shares on Dec. 22
** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $9.6
million worth of Indian bonds on Dec. 22
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)