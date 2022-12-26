INDIA RUPEE-Rupee little changed as mixed U.S. data keeps dollar flat

MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was largely
flat on Monday as the dollar index barely budged, shrugging off
the risk-on sentiment in the broader markets.
The rupee was at 82.82 per dollar by 10:30 am IST,
compared to its previous close of 82.8575.
The currency gained slightly at the open as Asian currencies
and stocks rose, taking heart from U.S. data on Friday showing
inflation cooled in November, which could likely discourage the
Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates sharply.
However, that view was countered by data showing U.S.
personal income rose more than expected last month. That
triggered a spike in U.S. yields and kept the dollar
index flat.
The rupee has traded within a narrow range over the past
week, with dollar sales around 82.85-82.90 preventing it from
weakening past 83 per dollar.
Some traders reckon the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does not
want the rupee to breach 83.
Meanwhile, a surge in crude oil prices is also weighing on
the domestic currency, ICICI Securities wrote in a note.
Brent crude futures jumped over 6% last week,
boosted by Moscow saying it could cut crude output in response
to the G7 price cap on Russian exports.
"As the holiday season starts, market volume may remain
thin," ICICI analysts said, but expected the pressure on the
rupee to be maintained, with 83 acting as a resistance for
USD/INR.
Rupee premiums were steady at around 2.19%, with USD/INR
1-year implied yield having risen about 20 basis
points last week.
The RBI had likely conducted sell/buy swaps in the forwards
market over the period and contributed to the uptick in
premiums, traders said.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)