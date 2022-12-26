Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee little changed as mixed U.S. data keeps dollar flat

12/26/2022 | 12:40am EST
MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was largely flat on Monday as the dollar index barely budged, shrugging off the risk-on sentiment in the broader markets.

The rupee was at 82.82 per dollar by 10:30 am IST, compared to its previous close of 82.8575.

The currency gained slightly at the open as Asian currencies and stocks rose, taking heart from U.S. data on Friday showing inflation cooled in November, which could likely discourage the Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates sharply.

However, that view was countered by data showing U.S. personal income rose more than expected last month. That triggered a spike in U.S. yields and kept the dollar index flat.

The rupee has traded within a narrow range over the past week, with dollar sales around 82.85-82.90 preventing it from weakening past 83 per dollar.

Some traders reckon the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does not want the rupee to breach 83.

Meanwhile, a surge in crude oil prices is also weighing on the domestic currency, ICICI Securities wrote in a note.

Brent crude futures jumped over 6% last week, boosted by Moscow saying it could cut crude output in response to the G7 price cap on Russian exports.

"As the holiday season starts, market volume may remain thin," ICICI analysts said, but expected the pressure on the rupee to be maintained, with 83 acting as a resistance for USD/INR.

Rupee premiums were steady at around 2.19%, with USD/INR 1-year implied yield having risen about 20 basis points last week.

The RBI had likely conducted sell/buy swaps in the forwards market over the period and contributed to the uptick in premiums, traders said. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS