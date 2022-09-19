INDIA RUPEE-Rupee nudges higher on RBI's call to fight inflation; Fed eyed

MUMBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee firmed on
Monday after the Reserve Bank of India vowed to front-load rate
hikes to tame stubbornly high inflation, but risk aversion in
broader markets kept a lid on solid gains.
The rupee edged up 0.12% to 79.6450 per U.S. dollar
by 0433 GMT, compared to its previous close of 79.740. The
currency had hovered close to 79 levels last week before
settling back in its recent trading range.
It seems like the RBI would continue on a rate-hike spree as
it has hinted inflation is its primary target and this might
help the rupee momentarily, but external factors are also of
importance this week, a foreign exchange trader said.
There is risk aversion globally, so the rupee may remain
range-bound, he added.
The RBI said in a bulletin late on Friday it would have to
front-load its monetary policy to control inflation that has
come above its tolerance level since January.
The central bank is widely expected to increase interest
rates by another 25 to 50 basis points (bps) at its meeting at
the end of this month, with the consensus gradually shifting
towards the higher side.
Asian peers lost ground as the Chinese yuan
tumbled 0.5% on markets worrying about a raft of central banks
about to raise borrowing rates this week that threatens to tip
the world into recession and hit demand.
The dollar index ticked up to 109.8 on the day but
was expected to surge even more and retest its 20-year peak. The
Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday for a two-day policy event and
is mostly expected to hike rates by 75 bps.
Yield on the U.S. 2-year paper stood near a
15-year peak, sharply higher than yield on the 10-year bonds
.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)