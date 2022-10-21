INDIA RUPEE-Rupee posts sixth weekly decline, premiums tumble

MUMBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee inched
higher to the dollar on Friday, while logging its sixth straight
weekly decline in the wake of a sustained surge in Treasury
yields.
The rupee ended at 82.6750 on Friday, compared with
82.7600 in the previous session. For the week, the rupee was
down 0.4%. Over the last six weeks, the local unit has dropped
about 4%.
The rupee's losses this week would have been more had it not
been for the Reserve Bank of India's intervention. The RBI had
on Thursday intervened aggressively when rupee dropped to a
record low of 83.29.
The intervention was on a forward basis and not on spot
basis as has been the case recently, according to traders. The
RBI sold dollar in spot and did buy/sell swaps mostly for
December delivery.
The buy/sell swaps, alongside rising Treasury yields and
stop losses on paid positions prompted rupee forward premiums to
extend their recent slide. The 1-year USD/INR implied yields
dropped below 2.25%, down 30 basis points on-week.
In the previous week, the 1-year yields had dropped 40 bps.
Market participants reckon RBI's preference to sell dollars for
delivery at a future data rather than on spot basis may be
fuelled by the need to manage rupee liquidity and avoid decline
in headline foreign exchange reserves.
More losses were likely for the rupee in the coming weeks
after which there could be a possible reversal, some analysts
said.
"We expect rupee to drop to 84 levels, but may see reversal
from that point," Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodity
and currency research at Religare Broking, said.
Most of the headwinds would already have been priced in at
that level, which includes the hawkish stance of the Federal
Reserve, she said.
The Fed's interest rate outlook led to the 10-year Treasury
yield rising by over 25 bps this week.
