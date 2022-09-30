Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee rises as traders await RBI policy decision

09/30/2022 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee rose against the dollar on Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review that takes place amid mounting pressure on the local unit.

The rupee was quoting at 81.56 by 0404 GMT, up from 81.86 in the previous session.

The RBI–at 1000 Indian Standard Time (0430 GMT)–is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points as it seeks to bring down inflation and looks to protect the rupee that in recent sessions has repeatedly notched record lows.

"Any out of the box measures to stem the rupee depreciation would be in focus," IFA Global Research Academy said in a note.

The RBI is said to be contemplating measures such as opening a special window for oil importers and reducing hedging costs for foreign-currency depositors to slow the pace of decline, the Economic Times reported earlier this week, citing people familiar with the matter.

The rupee received a boost from data out late Thursday that showed that India's current account deficit widened less than expected in the April-June quarter.

India's CAD for the period was $23.9 billion, wider than the $13.4 billion in the preceding quarter but lesser than the $30.5 billion economists were expecting.

In terms of percentage of the GDP, the CAD widened to 2.8%, the highest in four years. A Reuters poll of 18 economists were expecting CAD of 3.6% of the GDP.

"CAD came in better than expected due to the upside surprise in services," Kotak Securities' Suvodeep Rakshit said.

Meanwhile, FTSE Russel said India will be retained on its watch list for a potential upgrade to Market Accessibility Level '1' and for consideration for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI).

"The FTSE announcement is a non-event for the rupee. The J.P. Morgan decision is the one that matters," a trader at a private sector bank said. (Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) -0.10% 52.937778 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.56% 1.11108 Delayed Quote.-20.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) -0.03% 59.517 Delayed Quote.1.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.7286 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.00% 80.0488 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.31% 0.98 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012248 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.95% 87.88 Delayed Quote.9.98%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.49% 0.5713 Delayed Quote.-17.64%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.21% 81.65 Delayed Quote.9.73%
WTI -1.16% 80.799 Delayed Quote.8.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:14aS.Korea postpones plan to open up onshore FX market
RE
01:12aHospital operator Burjeel aims to raise $300 mln-$368 mln from Abu Dhabi listing
RE
01:10aBritain's JD Sports extends Nike ties with partnership deal
RE
01:09aHurricane Ian veers toward Carolinas after pummeling Florida
RE
01:07aEnergy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany
RE
01:04aAs Latvia goes to polls, ethnic Russian population fears losing identity
RE
01:03aEU countries to back energy windfall levies, lock horns over gas price cap
RE
01:00aIndia's cenbank hikes key rate by 50 bps, warns of broadening price pressures
RE
12:56aINSTANT VIEW 3-India cenbank raises key policy rate by 50 basis points
RE
12:55aMarketmind: Hawks and hardliners
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-JPMorgan to hire about 2,000 engineers even as economy soften..
2Asian shares head for worst month since pandemic started
3Japan's factories ramp up output in Aug, govt eyes fresh stimulus boost
4PowerTap Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Manag..
5INSTANT VIEW 3-India cenbank raises key policy rate by 50 basis points

HOT NEWS