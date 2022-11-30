Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee rises on positive Asian cues, runs into 81.50 resistance

11/30/2022 | 12:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee was trading higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, in tandem with other Asian currencies that managed to add to their advance in the previous session.

The rupee was at 81.6150 per U.S. dollar by 10:26 a.m. IST, compared with 81.72 on Tuesday. It reached an intraday high of 81.56.

The local unit has had to contend with dollar-buying interest at around 81.50 over the last few sessions but is finding it difficult to scale that level likely due to hedging interest from importers, according to traders.

Asian currencies and shares were up ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day, which will be parsed for cues on when and at what level the Fed policy rate is likely to peak.

Futures are currently pricing in a peak rate of 5% by about the middle of next year, followed by rates cuts in late 2023.

The dollar index was hovering near 106.50 and the 2-year Treasury yield was at 4.47% –– both well below their year-to-date highs on the likelihood that the Fed will move to smaller-sized rate hikes from next month.

India's GDP data, due after market hours, is another potential source for volatility for the rupee at open on Thursday.

The Indian economy likely returned to a more normal 6.2% annual growth rate in July-September, after double-digit expansion in the previous quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

Rupee forward premiums were little changed with the 1-year implied yield just below 2%. USD/INR cash swap rate was at 0.38 paisa, near recent lows. (Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.19% 54.657251 Delayed Quote.0.45%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.26% 0.67002 Delayed Quote.-8.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.36% 1.19889 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.04% 60.11 Delayed Quote.2.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.16% 0.73707 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.12% 13036.36 Real-time Quote.6.93%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.31% 84.5277 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.35% 1.03591 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012254 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) 1.41% 0.2736 End-of-day quote.-72.56%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.46% 0.62238 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) -0.03% 81.584 Delayed Quote.9.64%
Latest news "Economy"
12:29aEMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rise as China -2-
DJ
12:29aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise as China Covid Policy, Powell Speech in Focus
DJ
12:28aTata in talks to buy Wistron's India facility for up to $613 mln -report
RE
12:27aAllegro third-quarter profit rises as Polish business returns to growth
RE
12:26aSri Lanka's debt to China close to 20% of public external debt -study
RE
12:22aJapan's peach aviation: 92 flights scheduled between dec. 27 and…
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee rises on positive Asian cues, runs into 81.50 resistance
RE
12:07aBlast targeting police patrol injures over 20 in Pakistan - official
RE
12:04aSingapore's Temasek reviews $275 mln FTX-related loss
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter blue verified set to launch on Apple's iOS app - Information
2Oil up on lower U.S. crude stocks and dollar, OPEC+ and China concerns ..
3Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band
4Splunk : Integrates with Amazon Security Lake to Deliver Analytics Usin..
5Dow : funds nine new global projects to drive social and sustainable so..

HOT NEWS