INDIA RUPEE-Rupee seen at record low as dollar, U.S. yields surge; RBI eyed

MUMBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is poised
to hit a new lifetime low against the U.S. currency on Monday,
as worsening risk sentiment and a tumbling pound lifted the
dollar index to its highest since 2002.
The rupee is tipped to open at around 81.30 per
U.S. dollar, down from 80.9900 in the previous session.
The local unit had reached a record low of 81.2250 on
Friday, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to sell
dollars, according to traders. The RBI's intervention had aided
the rupee to turn briefly higher on Friday.
"It will be another choppy and volatile session. All eyes
will be on state-run banks at open," a trader at a Mumbai-based
bank said, alluding to intervention from the RBI through these
banks.
"The intervention by RBI at 81.20 was quite forceful and
markets will want to know if that level will be protected
again," the trader said, adding, the RBI may not be too inclined
to intervene given the "carnage" across Asian currencies.
The dollar index in Asia trading climbed above
114.50, the highest since May 2002, thanks to demand for
safe-haven assets and a collapsing British pound.
The pound tumbled to a record low on Monday on fears the new
government's economic plan will stretch its finances to the
limit. The rout prompted speculation of an emergency response
from the Bank of England.
Asian equity gauges fell by as much as 2.4% and futures
pointed to more losses for the S&P 500 Index. The offshore
Chinese yuan declined below 7.16 to the dollar and the Korean
won dropped more than a percent.
Treasury yields continued to march higher, not benefiting
from the risk-off sentiment. The 2-year Treasury yield reached a
fresh multi-year high of 4.27% on bets that the Federal Reserve
will continue to hike rates aggressively despite the mounting
growth risks.
KEY INDICATORS:
** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at
81.54; onshore one-month forward premium at 21 paise
** USD/INR NSE September futures closed on Friday at 81.1150
** USD/INR forward premium for end current month is
1.0 paise
** Dollar index at 113.62
** Brent crude futures up 0.3% at $86.4 per barrel
** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.72%
** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures down 0.9% at 17,175
** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $275.9mln
worth of Indian shares on Sep. 22
** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $57.2mln worth
of Indian bonds on Sep. 22
(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Neha Arora)