INDIA RUPEE-Rupee seen edging higher as Asian cues offset bond index delay

MUMBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected
to open marginally higher against the dollar on Thursday as
gains in Asian currencies countered J.P. Morgan's decision to
hold off the inclusion of Indian bonds into its global index.
The rupee is tipped to open at 81.45-81.50,
slightly up from 81.52 on Tuesday. Indian financial markets were
shut on Wednesday.
After trading hours on Tuesday, J.P. Morgan said India will
remain on its radar for inclusion in its influential emerging
market debt index after its latest review, dashing hopes of
inclusion of Asia's third largest economy in its index this
year.
Investors had hoped the index provider would move towards
including Indian bonds this year, following Russia's exit from
the index. According to some estimates, the inclusion would have
resulted in additional flows of as much as $30 billion.
USD/INR non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) rose immediately
following J.P. Morgan's announcement, but the impact was muted
by what were mostly positive cues for the rupee.
"There was not a big reaction on the NDFs to the bond news,"
a trader at a private sector bank said.
"A part of it is probably that expectations of inclusion
were tempered down following recent reports and a part was the
ongoing recovery in EM (emerging market) FX."
Asian currencies were trading higher as risk appetite was
broadly positive. The offshore Chinese yuan rose above 7.0400 to
the dollar after having fallen below 7.25 last week.
Asian shares and U.S. equity futures rose, while the dollar
index dipped to just below 111.
Risk appetite has seen a bit of revival, dampening demand
for the dollar. Still, the greenback is likely to be supported
from the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate forecast and concerns over
the global economic outlook.
Meanwhile, oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep
production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members.
KEY INDICATORS:
** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at
81.80; onshore one-month forward premium at 22 paise
** USD/INR NSE Oct futures closed on Tuesday at 8075
** USD/INR forward premium for end current month
is 16.8 paise
** Dollar index at 110.96
** Brent crude futures up 0.2% at $93.6 per barrel
** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.75%
** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures up 0.5% at 17,425
** Foreign investors bought a net $156.3 million worth of
Indian shares on Oct. 3, as per NSDL data
** NSDL data shows foreign investors sold a net $0.51
million worth of Indian bonds on Oct. 3
(Reporting by Nimesh Vora)