INDIA RUPEE-Rupee skids towards record low again on corporate dollar demand

MUMBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee inched closer
to record low against the greenback on Thursday, as climbing oil
prices eroded sentiment, while traders pointed to corporate
demand for dollar and outflows on defence-related payments that
weighed on the local currency.
The partially convertible rupee fell to 81.88 per
dollar, compared to its close of 81.52 on Tuesday. India's
financial markets were shut on Wednesday for a holiday.
Outflows due to defence-related payments and oil importers
bidding for dollars accelerated the rupee's slide, said
Mumbai-based traders.
Speculative and importer demand for dollars on worries that
the rupee could slide below 82 in the coming days added to the
local's unit's troubles, said a different trader at a private
bank.
Oil prices hovered near $94 per barrel after the producer
club OPEC+ decided on output cuts. Oil has gained around $10/bbl
since last week after worries over declining demand spurred
losses.
Any further rise in crude prices could be detrimental for
the rupee as India is the third biggest oil importer in the
world.
Meanwhile, the dollar index rebounded from trading
under 111 earlier in the session, while U.S. yields also crept
higher toward 3.78%.
Dampening the mood further, J.P. Morgan late on Tuesday said
Indian bonds would continue to be kept on the watchlist of a
widely tracked emerging market index, potentially delaying the
inclusion to next year.
Markets were hoping for the index operator to consider
India's inclusion this year, which was estimated to bring in
dollar inflows of around $30 billion.
J.P. Morgan's decision comes at a time when the rupee is
being squeezed by a large trade deficit and volatility in
portfolio flows.
The local unit has dropped to just shy of 82-per-dollar
multiple times in recent sessions, which, traders said, likely
prompted the Reserve Bank of India to step in and arrest.
Traders now reckon that the rupee's new range is probably
between 81 and 82, with higher risk of a fall below 82.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Dhanya Ann
Thoppil)