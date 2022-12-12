INDIA RUPEE-Rupee slips along with Asian FX as U.S. inflation, Fed looms

MUMBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened on
Monday as Asian currencies fell at the beginning of a week
crowded with high-profile events, including a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting, with domestic inflation data awaited at home.
The rupee declined 0.32% to 82.5350 per dollar,
bouncing back from a near-82.75 level during the session.
All Asian currencies eased as the dollar index gained
initially, with stronger-than-expected U.S. producer prices data
affirming chances of interest rates staying elevated.
Released on Friday, the report caused jitters about price
pressures persisting in the economy, which could temper the
market narrative of the Fed hiking rates in smaller increments,
although for a longer period.
Scheduled for release on Tuesday is the U.S. retail
inflation data.
Meanwhile, investors have largely priced in the 50 basis
point (bps) rate hike expected from the Fed on Wednesday and now
look to the dot plot and economic projections it will provide.
"Fed members would be concerned about the impact of past
rate hikes as monetary policy operates with long and variable
lags. At the same time, they would highlight that the fight
against inflation is not over," said Abhishek Goenka, founder
and CEO of forex advisory firm IFA Global.
"For the week, we expect the rupee to trade in a 81.90-82.90
range with bias towards appreciation."
Market participants believe lower oil prices and a subdued
dollar is supporting the rupee, even though it has been
underperforming Asian counterparts since November. Losses
exacerbated over the past fortnight due to dollar demand and
repositioning-related outflows.
This has seen the rupee become the biggest laggard among
major Asian currencies so far this year, reversing from an
earlier period of outperformance.
Meanwhile, investors eyed India's inflation data, due after
market hours. The consumer price index data for November hitting
a nine-month low of 6.4% is expected, but Barclays said any
surprises there could prompt a repricing of terminal rate
expectations.
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Mumbai; Editing by Janane
Venkatraman)