INDIA RUPEE-Rupee takes a breather before crucial U.S. inflation print

MUMBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened
marginally against the dollar on Thursday ahead of data that
investors consider critical in gauging the size of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's next rate hike.
The rupee was quoting at 81.6625 per U.S. dollar by
10:52 a.m. IST against 81.5750 on Wednesday. The slight decline
comes after the local currency's 1.4% rally over the previous
three sessions.
Volumes on USD/INR have picked up along with the rupee's
unexpected move higher.
After two downward surprise readings on U.S. inflation, the
rupee and other emerging market currencies will be hoping for
more relief when the December reading is released later in the
day.
Economists polled by Reuters expect both the annual headline
inflation and the core inflation to fall to 6.5% and 5.7%,
respectively. The headline inflation surged to 9.1% in June
2022.
ING Bank reckons that a reading that's along market
expectations will lead to a similar reaction as in the last two
instances. "If we get these outcomes or more, then we would
anticipate risk assets rallying and the dollar weakening," ING
Bank said in a note.
"The bond reaction is less clear. The obvious move would be
lower yields, but the interaction with equities could deliver
something else."
Heading into the data, futures are pricing in a high
likelihood that the Fed will opt for a smaller 25 basis point-
hike on Feb. 1 and that rates are likely to peak around 5%.
Risk appetite in Asia was tepid ahead of the data while the
dollar index was marginally lower. Indian shares declined while
rupee forward premiums inched up.
(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)