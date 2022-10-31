INDIA RUPEE-Rupee up as risk appetite improves; dollar funding cost rises

MUMBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee strengthened
versus the dollar on Monday, helped by the positive risk
sentiment on rising hopes that major central banks will opt for
a slower pace of rate hikes.
The rupee was at 82.43 per U.S. dollar by 0504 GMT
compared with 82.4700 in the previous session. The local unit
opened at 82.37 and has traded in an about 10 paisa range so
far.
India's equity gauge, the BSE Sensex climbed to its
highest in over six weeks, while other Asia gauges were up
between 0.9% and 1.2%.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 75
basis points this week but may signal a step down to 50 bps in
December. Treasury yields and the dollar index have pulled back
from their highs for the year on bets of the Fed pivot.
The Fed policy outcome is due on Wednesday after Asian
trading hours.
However, despite the buoyant risk setup, other Asian
currencies were mostly weaker. An unexpected contraction in
China manufacturing activity in October dented demand for the
Chinese yuan, pulling other currencies lower.
The official China manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) fell to 49.2 from 50.1 in September, the National Bureau
of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday. Economists in a Reuters poll
had forecasted the PMI to have come in at 50.0.
Meanwhile, the USD/INR cash/tomorrow swap rate rose to 94
paisa, implying a rupee yield of near 7%. This swap rate is used
by interbank to manage their daily dollar and rupee funding
requirements.
(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)