INDIA RUPEE-Rupee up as risk appetite improves; dollar funding cost rises

MUMBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee strengthened versus the dollar on Monday, helped by the positive risk sentiment on rising hopes that major central banks will opt for a slower pace of rate hikes.

The rupee was at 82.43 per U.S. dollar by 0504 GMT compared with 82.4700 in the previous session. The local unit opened at 82.37 and has traded in an about 10 paisa range so far.

India's equity gauge, the BSE Sensex climbed to its highest in over six weeks, while other Asia gauges were up between 0.9% and 1.2%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points this week but may signal a step down to 50 bps in December. Treasury yields and the dollar index have pulled back from their highs for the year on bets of the Fed pivot.

The Fed policy outcome is due on Wednesday after Asian trading hours.

However, despite the buoyant risk setup, other Asian currencies were mostly weaker. An unexpected contraction in China manufacturing activity in October dented demand for the Chinese yuan, pulling other currencies lower.

The official China manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.2 from 50.1 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday. Economists in a Reuters poll had forecasted the PMI to have come in at 50.0.

Meanwhile, the USD/INR cash/tomorrow swap rate rose to 94 paisa, implying a rupee yield of near 7%. This swap rate is used by interbank to manage their daily dollar and rupee funding requirements. (Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Savio D'Souza)