EXCLUSIVE-INDIA'S AKASA AIR SET TO CLOSE AN ORDER FOR AROUND 150 BOEING 737 MAX JETS -SOURCES
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|253.53 USD
|-2.74%
|-3.32%
|158 B $
|2,366.39 PTS
|+0.19%
|+1.28%
|-
Global stocks retreat, Treasury yields rise as rate cut optimism fades
TREASURIES-Treasuries in new year slump as rate cut expectations ebb
Analyst recommendations: Apple, Chewy, Estee Lauder, Lululemon, Wells Fargo...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Indian rupee may rise to 81/USD by 2024 end amid robust inflow hopes - Goldman Sachs