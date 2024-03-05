INDIA'S FEB PALM OIL IMPORTS DROP 35.6% M/M TO 504,000 METRIC TONS, LOWEST IN NINE MONTHS - DEALERS
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|82.45 USD
|-0.24%
|+0.76%
|-
|195
|+0.10%
|+2.28%
|-
|78.06 USD
|-0.44%
|+0.61%
|-
|2,720 PTS
|+0.50%
|+1.73%
|-
Investors in China stick to bargains as fiscal bazooka proves elusive
Oil extends fall as China's pledge to transform economy fails to impress
China stocks wobble as Beijing sets modest growth target; market awaits key policy details
China to lift foreign investment restrictions in manufacturing, relax curbs in service industries, state planner says
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Lower as China Sets Ambitious Growth Target