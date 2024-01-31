INDIA'S GOLD CONSUMPTION IN DEC QUARTER FALLS 4% Y/Y AS PRICE RALLY DENTS JEWELLERY SALES – WGC
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1,131 PTS
|-0.64%
|+4.30%
|-
|2,551 PTS
|+0.96%
|+0.24%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 1 AM ET
UK lawmakers warn Russia skirting oil sanctions with 'shadow' tankers
Euro area governments smash bond sale records in hefty funding year
US bitcoin ETFs raise questions over broader financial system risks
Megacap stocks keep lifting US market, but worries over their dominance grow
Amer Sports' China reliance weighs on 2024's first big IPO -sources
India regulator reviewing small, mid-cap funds' stress tests -sources
AI companies lose $190 billion in market cap after Alphabet and Microsoft report
(Reuters) - AI-related companies lost $190 billion in stock market value late on Tuesday after Microsoft, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices delivered quarterly results that failed to impress investors who had sent their stocks soaring.
Byron Allen submits $30 bln offer for Paramount Global, including debt, equity
US court overturns the $ 56 billion compensation that Tesla paid Musk
State-of-the-art init software brings public transport in North America up to speed
Megacap stocks keep lifting US market, but worries over their dominance grow