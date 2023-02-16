Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA'S JANUARY GOLD IMPORTS FALL 76% Y/Y TO 11 TONNES, LOWEST I…

02/16/2023 | 12:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INDIA'S JANUARY GOLD IMPORTS FALL 76% Y/Y TO 11 TONNES, LOWEST IN 32 MONTHS – GOVT SOURCE


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:50aNorth Korea's Kim kicks off housing and greenhouse projects amid economic woes
RE
12:50aIndia's Jan gold imports plunge 76% to 32-month low - govt source
RE
12:50aIndia's january gold imports fall 76% y/y to 11 tonnes, lowest i…
RE
12:42aJapan's 5-year bond yield falls on strong auction results
RE
12:41aAirbus targets 720 deliveries in 2023
RE
12:35aFund industry says proposed U.S. SEC rules would harm retirement savers
RE
12:33aMarketmind: What landing?
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims Fed Pivot Hopes
DJ
12:12aStocks shrug off rates risk as U.S. consumers spend
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alfen N : 22FY results
2New Biden EV charger rules stress Made In America, force Tesla changes
3U.S. retail sales rebound strongly in January
4UNITY Biotechnology to Participate in the SVB Securities Global Biophar..
5Kering - Press release - 2022 Annual Results

HOT NEWS