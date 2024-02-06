INDIA'S NTPC EXEC SAYS EXPECTS TO INCREASE NON-FOSSIL CAPACITY TO 50% OF TOTAL CAPACITY
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,539 PTS
|-0.68%
|+0.39%
|-
Despite multiple crises, Pakistan elections dominated by personalities
TSMC to build second Japan chip factory, raising investment to $20 bln
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 5 AM ET
Google calls out spyware firms and advocates for tighter regulation
Japan's Nikkei edges down on caution before earnings, profit-taking
Infineon with robust Q1 FY 2024. Market environment outside automotive remains weak. Weaker currency and markets are leading to an adjustment of FY 2024 outlook
French Finance Minister: state will support struggling Atos to save jobs
Alphabet is seeking outside investment for its GFiber internet business