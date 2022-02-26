INDIA'S RELIANCE TO TAKE OVER OPERATIONS OF MORE THAN 200 FUTURE…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Multibaggers
Momentum stocks
ESG Stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
Financial Data
E-Commerce & Logistics
hydraulics
Blockchain
Fintechs
Gold and Silver
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Financial Data
E-Commerce & Logistics
hydraulics
Blockchain
Fintechs
Gold and Silver
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
INDIA'S RELIANCE TO TAKE OVER OPERATIONS OF MORE THAN 200 FUTURE…
02/26/2022 | 03:53am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
INDIA'S RELIANCE TO TAKE OVER OPERATIONS OF MORE THAN 200 FUTURE STORES-SOURCES
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35a
Russia no longer needs diplomatic ties with West - ex-President Medvedev
RE
05:33a
Slovakia to send military material worth 2.6 million euros to Ukraine - media
RE
05:29a
UKRAINE AND RUSSIA
: What you need to know right now
RE
05:24a
Cyprus has never opposed SWIFT ban on Russia -finance minister
RE
05:21a
Uae foreign ministry official says uae called for immediate de-e…
RE
05:19a
Uae foreign ministry official says uae stressed in u.n. security…
RE
05:15a
Internet in Ukraine disrupted as Russian troops advance
RE
05:06a
Italy's Draghi supports Russia's disconnection from SWIFT - Zelenskiy
RE
05:03a
Cutting Russia off from SWIFT a "matter of days" -euro zone central banker
RE
05:02a
Some 100,000 Ukrainians have entered Poland since war began-interior minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2
U.S. offshore wind auction draws record $4.37 billion in bids
3
Some investors wary of 'buying the dip' as Ukraine, Fed gyrate stocks
4
Western businesses cut some Russia ties over Ukraine invasion
5
Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day, Interfax says they capture ..
More news
HOT NEWS
KAR AUCTION SERVICES.
+38.35%
KAR Auction Shares Touch 52-week High After News of Carvana Deal
SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PAR.
-30.63%
Transcript : Summit Midstream Partners, LP, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
BLOCK, INC.
+26.14%
Block Up Over 24%, on Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BA.
+5.62%
Toronto market jumps by most since January on relief rally
CROMBIE REAL ESTATE .
+3.23%
CROMBIE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.
-3.56%
CCL Industries Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave