INDIA STOCKS-Consumer, IT firms lead Indian shares higher

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened
higher on Tuesday, having fallen more than 4% in the past four
sessions, led by gains in consumer and IT companies.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.46% to 17,110 as of
0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to
57,463.41. On Monday, both indexes fell more than 1.5%.
The Nifty FMCG index gained 1.1%, while the IT
index rose 1%.
Shares of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp
advanced 2.6% after Reuters reported that the explorer has got a
better price for oil under new rules that allow producers
marketing freedom.
Mahindra Logistics shares rose 4.5% after the
company said it will sell its enterprise mobility business to
its unit for 361.2 million rupees and buy Rivigo's B2B Express
business for 2.25 billion rupees.
Foreign institutional investors sold a net of 51.01 billion
Indian rupees ($625.1 million) worth Indian equities on Monday
as per provisional data available with the National Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 81.6100 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)