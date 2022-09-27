Advanced search
INDIA STOCKS-Consumer, IT firms lead Indian shares higher

09/27/2022 | 12:07am EDT
BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, having fallen more than 4% in the past four sessions, led by gains in consumer and IT companies.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.46% to 17,110 as of 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 57,463.41. On Monday, both indexes fell more than 1.5%.

The Nifty FMCG index gained 1.1%, while the IT index rose 1%.

Shares of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp advanced 2.6% after Reuters reported that the explorer has got a better price for oil under new rules that allow producers marketing freedom.

Mahindra Logistics shares rose 4.5% after the company said it will sell its enterprise mobility business to its unit for 361.2 million rupees and buy Rivigo's B2B Express business for 2.25 billion rupees.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net of 51.01 billion Indian rupees ($625.1 million) worth Indian equities on Monday as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange. ($1 = 81.6100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.67% 84.56 Delayed Quote.11.32%
MAHINDRA LOGISTICS LIMITED -4.98% 504.55 End-of-day quote.-25.71%
NIFTY 50 0.70% 17135.25 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 2.75% 126.3 Delayed Quote.-9.69%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.01% 335.0033 Real-time Quote.87.45%
SENSEX BSE30 -1.64% 57145.22 Real-time Quote.-1.90%
WTI 0.68% 77.197 Delayed Quote.5.54%
