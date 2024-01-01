BENGALURU, Jan 1 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes Nifty 50 and Sensex opened little changed on Monday, the first session of 2024, after clocking a 20% rise in 2023, aided by steady domestic inflows, return of foreign buying, strong domestic growth, upbeat earnings and an easing global interest rate outlook.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.08% to 21,713.50 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.17% to 72,118.70, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

