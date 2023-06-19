(Corrects headline, first paragraph to say Powell will deliver a congressional testimony, not a speech, later this week)

BENGALURU, June 19 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex stock indexes extended gains from last week on Monday ahead of China's interest rate decision and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on the central bank's rate trajectory later this week.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was up 0.15% at 18,853.40 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.12% to 63,460.50. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)