BENGALURU, Feb 23 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip index Nifty 50 opened marginally higher on Friday, hitting a record high for the fifth straight session, led by a rise in information technology stocks and tracking a global equities rally.

The blue-chip indexes Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were up 0.14% and 0.11%, respectively, as of 09:18 a.m. IST. Nifty rose as much as 0.36% to a record 22,297.5 in the initial minutes of trade. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Varun H K)