BENGALURU, April 9 (Reuters) - India's benchmark share indexes opened at all-time highs on Tuesday, led by gains in financials and information technology stocks, while strong business updates from corporates also helped sentiment heading into the earnings season.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.44% to 22,765.10 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.51% to 75,124.28. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)