Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend gains as consumer, oil refiners climb

01/17/2023 | 12:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended gains on Tuesday, lifted by consumer stocks after data showed domestic inflation was easing and oil refiners rose on the government's cut on a windfall tax on crude oil.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.68% at 18,017.15 as of 10:38 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.74% to 60,540.43.

"The Nifty is in a range of 17,800 - 18,200 as even with positive domestic cues like inflation slowing and corporate results so far being good, the market is bothered by continuous selling by foreign investors," Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.

Domestic valuations are not cheap after India outperformed major global benchmarks last year, and with China re-opening its borders, funds are getting reallocated to those markets where valuations are relatively attractive, analysts said.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index rose 4.33% in 2022, while the MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe slumped 19.8%.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors extended their selling streak for the seventeenth day in a row - the longest run in six months - offloading 7.51 billion rupees ($92.00 million) worth of equities on a net basis on Monday.

In domestic trading, fast-moving consumer goods stocks advanced 1.3% and were the best performers among other sectors on hopes that pressure on their margins would ease after data showed India's retail and wholesale prices in December moderated.

Heavyweight Hindustan Unilever rose as much as 3% and was among the top gainers on the Nifty 50.

Oil and gas stocks were up as much as 0.53% after the country, a major consumer and importer of oil, cut a windfall tax on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel and diesel.

Shares of Reliance Industries, Oil India Ltd Chennai Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals climbed between 0.7% and 4.4%.

Siemens Ltd rose 3.7% after it said it won a 260 billion rupees order from the Ministry of Railways.

($1 = 81.7760 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.73% 84.66 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
CHENNAI PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED -1.18% 225.7 End-of-day quote.9.22%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED -0.94% 2597.15 End-of-day quote.1.46%
MANGALORE REFINERY AND PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED -0.17% 57.8 End-of-day quote.3.03%
NIFTY 50 0.55% 17992.75 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
OIL INDIA LIMITED 0.22% 225.9 Delayed Quote.8.17%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.84% 2464.4 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.94% 437.1916 Real-time Quote.-0.19%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.28% 60092.97 Real-time Quote.-1.23%
SIEMENS AG -0.08% 142.32 Delayed Quote.9.78%
SIEMENS LIMITED 0.08% 2945 Delayed Quote.4.15%
UNILEVER PLC 0.34% 4230 Delayed Quote.1.15%
WTI 0.80% 79.586 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
Latest news "Economy"
01:12aCryptoverse: Bitcoin is back with a bonk
RE
01:11aFactbox-How China is seeking to boost its falling birth rate
RE
01:08aNomura cuts around 18 Asia banking jobs as dealmaking slows -sources
RE
01:00aChina's Lunar New Year travel offers spark of economic rebound from COVID crunch
RE
01:00aDairy giant Danone aims to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030
RE
12:56aIndonesia close to EV deals with BYD Group and Tesla - minister
RE
12:54aECB must keep raising rates to fight off inflation, Lane says
RE
12:48aMexico announces temporary 50% tariff on white corn exports
RE
12:47aNissan directors endorse steps to reach deal with Renault-sources
RE
12:47aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend gains as consumer, oil refiners climb
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft to expand ChatGPT access as OpenAI investment rumors swirl
2Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mostly Lower; China's Economic G..
3China's COSCO SHIPPING Holdings to pay over $800 million for 5.8% stake..
4Taiwan Q4 GDP seen growing 1.3% as cooling tech demand weighs
5China coal output in Dec slips on COVID; rises to record in 2022

HOT NEWS