INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares extend gains as consumer, oil refiners climb

BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended
gains on Tuesday, lifted by consumer stocks after data showed
domestic inflation was easing and oil refiners rose on the
government's cut on a windfall tax on crude oil.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.68% at 18,017.15 as of
10:38 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.74% to
60,540.43.
"The Nifty is in a range of 17,800 - 18,200 as even with
positive domestic cues like inflation slowing and corporate
results so far being good, the market is bothered by continuous
selling by foreign investors," Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum
Securities.
Domestic valuations are not cheap after India
outperformed major global benchmarks last year, and with China
re-opening its borders, funds are getting reallocated to those
markets where valuations are relatively attractive, analysts
said.
The blue-chip Nifty 50 index rose 4.33% in 2022, while
the MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
slumped 19.8%.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors extended their
selling streak for the seventeenth day in a row - the longest
run in six months - offloading 7.51 billion rupees ($92.00
million) worth of equities on a net basis on Monday.
In domestic trading, fast-moving consumer goods
stocks advanced 1.3% and were the best performers
among other sectors on hopes that pressure on their margins
would ease after data showed India's retail and wholesale prices
in December moderated.
Heavyweight Hindustan Unilever rose as much as
3% and was among the top gainers on the Nifty 50.
Oil and gas stocks were up as much as 0.53%
after the country, a major consumer and importer of oil, cut a
windfall tax on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel
and diesel.
Shares of Reliance Industries, Oil India Ltd
Chennai Petroleum Corp and Mangalore
Refinery And Petrochemicals climbed between 0.7% and
4.4%.
Siemens Ltd rose 3.7% after it said it won a 260
billion rupees order from the Ministry of Railways.
($1 = 81.7760 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru;
Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)