  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on U.S. recession fears, hawkish cenbanks

12/15/2022 | 11:07pm EST
BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, dragged by losses across most sectors, on recession fears in the U.S. and hawkish commentary by major central banks, following their U.S. counterpart.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.56% at 18,312, as of 09:20 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.51% to 61,480.69.

U.S. retail sales in November fell more than expected, suggesting higher borrowing costs and fears of an imminent recession are hurting household spending in the world's largest economy.

Wall Street shares fell sharply overnight, with Dow Jones , S&P 500 losing over 2% and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shedding more than 3%.

Following the U.S. Federal Reserve, both the Bank of England and European Central Bank raised rates by half a percentage point each and delivered hawkish commentary, hinting at a prolonged rate-hike cycle.

Asian stocks fell for second day in a row, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan falling over 0.5%.

Barring the Nifty Oil & Gas, all the other sectoral indexes declined with the Nifty IT leading the losses with a 1.3% slide.

IT stocks have seen a sharp decline since the Fed's hawkish commentary as they are sensitive to changes in the U.S. market, which is their biggest revenue contributor.

Nifty Oil & Gas was the only sector that resisted the slide, rising 0.3%, after

government slashed windfall tax

on crude, diesel and aviation fuel, in its fortnightly revision.

($1 = 82.8600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.67049 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
BRENT OIL -0.58% 80.91 Delayed Quote.6.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.16% 1.221 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.14% 0.73314 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.08% 1.0643 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012074 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -1.45% 625.991 Real-time Quote.-20.40%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -3.23% 10810.53 Real-time Quote.-28.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.28% 0.63592 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
NIFTY 50 -0.51% 18317.65 Delayed Quote.7.53%
NIFTY IT 1.15% 28825.8 Delayed Quote.-23.22%
SENSEX BSE30 -1.40% 61799.03 Real-time Quote.6.09%
WTI -0.49% 75.803 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
