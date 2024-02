BENGALURU, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares were muted at open on Thursday, weighed by financials and energy stocks, while Asian peers were marginally higher.

The blue-chip indexes, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were down around 0.02% and 0.06%, respectively, as of 09:18 a.m. IST. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sohini Goswami)